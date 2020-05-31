Elizabeth Smith Strickland, age 95, of Roan Mountain, Tenn., went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, from the Waters of Roan Highlands Nursing Home.
Elizabeth was born in Carter County to the late Walter K. Smith and Amanda Lewis Smith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her Husband: Alvin Strickland; a Daughter: Betty Jo Freeman; six Brothers: Earnest Smith, Fred Smith, Frank Smith, George Smith, Ed Smith and Carl Smith; and two Sisters: Anna Heaton and Mary Belle Smith.
Elizabeth had worked in the textile industry and was a loving wife, mother and friend.
Those left to cherish her wonderful memory include three Children: Bob Strickland, of Elizabethton and Iris Johnson and Jim Strickland, both of Roan Mountain; one Sister: Betty Winters, also of Roan Mountain; seven Grandchildren and several Great grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews also survive.
A graveside service to celebrate the life of Elizabeth Smith Strickland was conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 29, 2020, in the Cordell Cemetery (Upper Shell Creek Community) in Roan Mountain, with Pastor Terry Lyons officiating. Active pallbearers were selected from family and friends.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, may make donations to the ALS Foundation, 301 Louis Street, Suite 306, Kingsport, Tenn. 37660.
Messages of condolences and sympathy may be sent to the family by clicking to www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.
Tetrick Funeral Home, 211 North Riverside Drive is serving the family of Elizabeth Strickland.
