Elizabeth Shelbiejean 'Jean' Buchanan Crump

Elizabeth Shelbiejean Buchanan Crump, 78, of Morganton died Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. Born in Avery County, NC on Feb. 27, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Addie Lafayette Buchanan and Virginia Pearl Clark Buchanan. Jean always put her family first and showed a generous love to all. She was loved by all who knew her. A woman of many talents, she excelled at sewing, cooking, gardening, and soothing babies.
Jean is survived by her Husband of 61 years: Steve Crump; Children: Steve A. Crump and wife, Carol, Karen Sherrill and husband, Eric, Harold Crump, and Sam Crump and wife, Cindy; Grandchildren: Shandara Evans and husband, Michael, Leah Rhodes and husband, Jon, and Dakota Crump and fiancée, Emily Edwards; Great-grandchildren: Americus Evans, Hunter Evans, Eli Evans, and Shelbie Anne Rhodes; and Siblings: Milton Buchanan, David Buchanan, Wanda Newton, Harriet Yancey and Gail Henson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a Grandson: Drew Millwood; and a Brother: Reuel Buchanan.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.