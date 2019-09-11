Elizabeth (Dolly) Marra, age 93, of Jacksonville, Fla., passed away on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at her summer home in Banner Elk, NC.
She was born on June 19, 1926, in Pittsburgh, Pa., a daughter of the late Paul Morobitto and the late Angelina Mecurio Morobitto.
She was preceded in death by her Parents; Beloved Husband of 75 years: Donald Marra, and 9 siblings.
Dolly leaves behind to cherish her memory her Loving Daughter: Anna Noe of Jacksonville, Fla.; Loving Niece: Frances Morobitto of Hoschton, Ga.; Loving Niece and Nephew: Judie and David Ribic, several other Nieces and Nephews; Special Friends: Karen, Jan, Cathy, Pat, Steven, Susan, Sandy, Robin, and Mark.
Dolly loved to tell jokes, watch TV and working as a waitress. She enjoyed listening and singing to old music.
A Funeral Service for Elizabeth (Dolly) Marra will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home, with Deacon Donald Waugh officiating.
The family will receive friends beginning at noon up until the service hour at 1 p.m. on Friday at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.
Entombment will be in Boynton Beach Memorial Park in Boynton Beach, Fla., at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019.
The family of Dolly would like to offer a special thank you to Medi-Home Hospice for their wonderful care they gave to Dolly.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Medi-Home Hospice, P.O. Box 1357 Newland, NC 28657.
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Marra family by clicking to www.rsfh.net.
The care of Dolly and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.
