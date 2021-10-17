Elizabeth Ann Russell-Rouse, 52, of Newland, NC passed away on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at her residence.
Elizabeth was born on January 20, 1969 in McDowell County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Bill Russell and the late Patricia Maloney Buchanan.
She worked with the American Red Cross as a Phlebotomist for many years and enjoyed crafting, Do-It-Yourself projects, flowers, shopping and interior decorating. Elizabeth was a member of the West Court Baptist Church in Marion and attended Stamey Town Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister: Ruth Smith.
Elizabeth leaves behind to cherish her memory Husband: Aaron Rouse of the home; Daughter: Jennifer (Fiancé' Ryan Kincaid) Webb of Old Fort, NC; Two Granddaughters: Madison Melton, Miracle Parker; Grandson: Makayden Parker; Niece: Kaylee Russell of Marion, NC.
