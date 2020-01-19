Elewese Street, age 87, of Elizabethton, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at the Johnson City Medical Center Hospital following an extended illness. A native of Carter County, she was the daughter of the late Theodore and Jenna Mae Street. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a Son: Michael Holtsclaw and a Brother: JR Street.
Elewese formerly worked at Hanes Undergarment in Pineola, NC and Bartex in Hickory, NC. She was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed knitting and crocheting.
Those left to cherish her memory include her Husband of 50 years: Cecil C. Street of the home; six Children: Janice Birchfield of Hampton, Shelia Bishop of Elizabethton, Kevin Holtsclaw of Elizabethton, Carla Clark (James) of Taylorsville, NC, Karen Eckerd (Lee) of Lake Norman, NC and Greg Holtsclaw (Linda) of Elizabethton; 18 Grandchildren; several Great-grandchildren; Brother: Dillard Street of Roan Mountain; two Sisters: Inez Stafford of Marble Mountain, Wash. and Karen Dillinger of Sun City, Ariz.
A graveside service to honor the life of Elewese Street will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Everyone will meet at Tetrick Funeral Home of Elizabethton at 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday to go in procession to the cemetery.
It is the family’s request that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the American Cancer Society, 871 Weisgarber Road, Knoxville, TN, 37909.
