Edwin Lewis Roberson, Sr., 89, of Richfield, NC passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at the Mountain Home Veteran Administration Hospital in Johnson City, Tenn.
He was born Sept. 15, 1930, in Jones County, NC to the late George Lewis Roberson and Ada Moore Roberson. Mr. Roberson was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force where he retired after 22 years of service. He was a lifetime member of the Elks Lodge, a Mason, a Shriner, a member of the American Legion and the 40+8 Club.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Roberson was preceded in death by his Wife of 65 years: Dorothy M. Roberson; Son: John Roberson; and Brother, Lloyd Roberson.
Surviving is his Wife: Brownell Allman of Newland, NC; Sons: Edwin L. Roberson, Jr. of Trinity, NC and David L. Roberson (Rhonda) of Crawfordsville, Ind.; Daughter: Kathy Ashley (Robert) of Stony Point, NC; Sister: Shirley Clark of Sanford, NC; and Sister-in law: Ann Wood (Walter) of Roanoke, Va. Also surviving are his five Grandchildren: Brian Roberson, Heather Fagan, Robert Jones, Vicki Barttle and Jonathan Jones; 15 great grandchildren and nine great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, at Summersett Funeral Home. The memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. in Summersett Memorial Chapel, conducted by Pastor Benny Clodfelter. Shriner’s Rites will be conducted at the memorial service.
Inurnment will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 4, in the U.S. National Cemetery, Statesville Blvd Location Columbarium.
Memorials may be made to Shriner’s Hospital for Children, 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29604 and Wounded Warriors Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Roberson family. Online condolences may be made by clicking to www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
