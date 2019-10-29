Edsel “Eddie” Odom, age 78, of Roan Mountain, Tenn., moved into his mansion in Heaven on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, from his residence. Eddie was born in Carter County to the late Soloman and Linnie Bowman Odom. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving Wife of 50 years: Mary Evelyn Potter Odom; a Son: Terry Lee Odom; and a Daughter: Sharon Louise Odom Heaton.
Eddie was a loving father, grandfather and great grandfather and was a friend to everyone. He retired from the Power Board at Mountain Electric where he served for 25 years as a lineman. He was a loyal and devoted member of Lower Shell Creek Christian Church, where he had served communion to the sick and shut-ins for 40 years. Eddie loved being outdoors in the woods. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and farmer and loved spending time with his family – especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Those left to cherish his many wonderful memories include two Sons: Johnny Dean Odom, of Roan Mountain and David Wayne Odom and wife Teresa, also of Roan Mountain; six Grandchildren: Matthew Hitechew, Joshua Hitechew, Amanda Ward, Brittney Odom, Caitlin Odom and Kristin Waters; and seven Great grandchildren. Many friends, neighbors and extended family also survive.
A service to honor and celebrate the life of Edsel “Eddie” Odom was conducted at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in the Rhododendron Chapel of Tetrick Funeral Home, Roan Mountain with Mr. Gerald Holly, minister, officiating. Music was provided by Gerald and Gloria. The family received friends from 5 to 7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel, prior to the service on Tuesday.
The graveside service will be conducted at noon on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in the Markland Hill Cemetery in Roan Mountain. Active pallbearers will be Rick Shell, Henry Potter, Dana Dean Young, Tom Jarrett, Leon Odom Jr. and Josh Shell. Those wishing to attend the service are asked to meet at Tetrick Funeral Home, Roan Mountain at 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, to go in procession.
The family would like to thank the Lower Shell Creek Christian Church and the Rick Shell family for the love, support and all of the visits.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to the Lower Shell Creek Christian Church Youth Ministry, 8726 Highway 19E, Roan Mountain, TN 37687.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by clicking to www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Eddie and his family are in the care of Tetrick Funeral Home, Roan Mountain.
