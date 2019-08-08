Edna Earle Arnette Townsend, age 80, of Banner Elk, NC passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Life Care Center of Banner Elk.
She was born on June 8, 1939, in Banner Elk, NC, a daughter of the late Wesley Arnette and Ruth Cole Arnette.
She was preceded in death by her Parents; five Sisters, and two Brothers.
Edna was a member of Banner Elk Seventh Day Adventist Church in Banner Elk. She enjoyed working outside, spending time with her family, going to Cherokee and playing the lottery. Christmas was her favorite time of the year. She enjoyed listening to Country Music.
Edna leaves behind to cherish her memory her Husband of 62 years: Paul Townsend of Banner Elk, NC; Daughter: Judy (Benny) Taylor of Foscoe, NC; Daughter: Mary Norris of Crossnore, NC; Son: Ben (Twila) Townsend of Newland, NC; Daughter: Regina Norman of Banner Elk, NC; nine Grandchildren, seven Great-Grandchildren, two Brothers and 1 Sister.
Funeral Services for Edna Townsend will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Banner Elk Seventh Day Adventist Church.
The family will receive friends beginning at 1 p.m. until the service hour at 3 p.m. on Friday at Banner Elk Seventh Day Adventist. Interment will follow in Townsend Cemetery.
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Townsend family by clicking to www.rsfh.net.
The care of Edna and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.
