Mrs. Edith Brotherton Shomaker, age 88, of Banner Elk went to her heavenly home on Saturday, May 2, 2020. She was a fine Christian lady who loved and served her Lord every day of her life. We rejoice that today she is reunited in heaven with her Parents: Dewitt and Lennis Brotherton; her Husband: Lester Shomaker; and her Brother: Tom. She is survived by her special friends: Grace Clark, David and Kathy Ellis, and by several nieces and nephews.
Edith was a member of Heaton Christian Church, where she often shared her special talents of singing, playing the autoharp and offering words of encouragement to all. She and her husband Lester brought much joy to many people through their Christian ministry as “Jingles” the Clown. She was a true servant of Christ and loved to share her testimony with everyone she met.
A private graveside service for Miss Edith will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday evening, May 4, prior to her burial next to her husband Lester.
A special “thank-you” and recognition is given to Dr. Kimmel and the staff and caregivers at Life Care in Banner Elk who took such great care of Miss Edith.
