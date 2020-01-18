Mrs. Edith Barrier Singleton, 97, of Morganton passed away Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at College Pines Nursing Home following a period of declining health.
Edith was born Feb. 18, 1922, in Avery County to the late Alex Barrier and Flettie Rose Barrier.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her Sons: Cecil Jean Ollis and Paul Dean Ollis; and Grandson: George Ollis.
Survivors include her Children: Johnny Ollis and wife Revonda of Roan Mountain, Tenn., Marcella Crawford and husband Steve of Morganton, Joe Ollis and wife Martha of Morganton, Rebecca Smith and husband Jimmy of Morganton, David Singleton and wife Venie of Valdese, Ricky Singleton and wife Deanna of Morganton, and Debra Loftis of Morganton; and Daughter-in-law: Carolyn Ollis. Also surviving are 21 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at Jonas Ridge Baptist Church with the Rev. Ronnie Pyatte and Rev. Kevin Crawford officiating.
Interment will follow in the Jonas Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 to 2 p.m. at Jonas Ridge Baptist Church.
An online guestbook and obituary is available by clicking to www.heritagefuneralservices.com.
Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory is serving the family.
