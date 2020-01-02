Earl Daniels, age 85, of Newland passed away Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at his home. He was born on Nov. 18, 1934, in Avery County to the late John “Wheeler” and Lottie Daniels. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by an infant Son: Robert Eugene Daniels, four Sisters, and two Brothers.
Earl was a member and a deacon at Blevins Creek Freewill Baptist Church. He loved going to church and spending time with his family. Earl loved bear hunting with all his buddies. He was a member of the Daniel Boone Bear Club, Linville Mountain Bear Club and the High Country Sportsman Coalition. Earl also had a passion for feeding the birds. He will be dearly missed by his family and many friends.
Earl leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving Wife of 63 years: Viola Daniels of the home; seven Children: Rex Daniels and wife Loretta of Newland, Tammy Townsend and husband Ray of Hickory, Linda Daniels of Newland, Wanda Lewis of Newland, Bonnie Arney and husband Nathan of Hickory, Tommy Daniels of Newland and Patricia Townsend and husband Terry of Winston-Salem; one Sister: Dollie Daniels of Newland, 11 Grandchildren, and nine Great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Newland, with Rev. Gene Carver, Rev. Wayne Buchanan, and Pastor Traley Clawson officiating.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
Interment will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at the Daniels Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully request that donations be made to Blevins Creek Freewill Baptist Church, 121 John Erwin Road, Banner Elk, NC 28604 or Daniel Boone Bear Club, 342 Estatoa Street, Newland, NC 28657.
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Daniels family by clicking to www.rsfh.net.
The care of Earl and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.
