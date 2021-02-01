On Tuesday, January 26, 2021, Dr. William Robinson Bagby of Montezuma, NC passed from our mortal realm of natural causes.
Bill “Doc” Bagby was born July 22, 1925, to James Willis Bagby and Lucile Shuford Bagby in Johnson City, TN. He and his twin brother, Robert Bagby, were the youngest of six children.
Bill grew up in Johnson City in eastern Tennessee, and Avery County in western NC; mountain country that he loved fiercely his entire lifetime. Grandfather Mountain, NC, was his symbolic home. He lived his last 25 years in Montezuma, NC, in perfect view of that iconic peak of Blue Ridge Mountains.
Bill joined the Army Air Corps with his twin brother, Bob, after HS graduation in 1943. They were 17 years old at their time of enlistment. He was a radio operator on the “Flying Fortress” B-17, and later on the “Superfortress” B-29. The twins were stationed at Alamogordo at the time of the Atomic Bomb tests.
All these years later, dad still knew Morse code by heart, and in his day, he could “send” or “receive” as quickly as anyone. After their tours, Bill did his pre-dental college at University of Tennessee. He then entered University of Tennessee Health Science Center Dental School in Memphis, Tenn. Always energetic and ever playful as well as studious, Bill’s lust for life gave rumor to an “incident” involving joyriding with a city fire engine.
While in dental school, he met the love of his life, June Isabel Stribling. They married in 1949. They were inseparable for more than 72 years and truly were life partners in every sense.
After graduation he started his first dental practice in Dyersburg, Tenn. They moved to Rantoul, Ill., in 1957, where he worked as a contract dentist for Chanute Air Force Base. Shortly after, they started his private dental practice in Rantoul and practiced there until 1997.
Dr. Bagby was an active member of Rotary Club in Rantoul. He served on the School Board, and he was involved with the Republican Party. During these years, Bill and June had four children. They instilled in their children a profound sense of home in the mountains of Western North Carolina, especially that wonder of nature, Grandfather Mountain.
In another vein, Bill instilled a sense of competition in his children. He was a top-notch ping pong player, and he taught his grandkids his skills. Quipped a friend, “We are still finding ping pong balls from 20 years ago from our kids practicing slamming the ball after your Dad trounced them in ping pong.”
Bill enjoyed being a twin, and they played many a joke on friends and family. Bill even tricked his middle school aged daughter into believing that he was Uncle Bob picking her up from school. Their ability to fool even their own children was legendary. Bill also had a wicked sense of humor, that was sometimes corny. One of his favorites was “Run to the roundhouse Nellie, he can’t corner you there!”
Bill and June loved music, and especially bluegrass, which he associated with the Blue Ridge Mountains. They hosted many porch concerts at their home in Montezuma with local musicians playing for friends and family.
Bill was keenly interested in anything historic, from world and US history, to family history. He often went to various towns to research his family heritage. He was especially proud that his Mom hailed from Morganton, NC.
Family was always primary, and biannual reunions in Avery County still continue for the Bagby clan. When the property that his parents and family had once owned became available, Bill and June bought it with the intent of returning home. In 1999, they were able to do just that, moving back to Montezuma, NC, after he retired from dentistry. He always said that he lived in heaven after moving back to his childhood home.
Bill and June’s love was unceasing throughout their marriage, a true partnership, a true friendship, and a true love story. Bill’s faith was also an important part of his life. He especially loved the Crossnore Presbyterian Church in NC. He served Crossnore as an Elder for many years and played a significant role in seeing a large addition the church from conception to completion. Bill and June delivered Meals on Wheels in Avery County for over 15 years stopping only in his late 80s. He often mentioned that he was older than most of the people to whom they delivered meals.
Dr. Bagby was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, James Willis Bagby Jr.; his sisters, Virginia Adams Bagby, Lucile Bagby Elliott; and adopted grandson, Brian Rollo.
He is survived by his wife, June S. Bagby; his sister, Betty Bagby Chester; and twin brother, Robert Ward Bagby. Also surviving are his children, Robin Bagby, William Bagby Jr. and wife Luciana, Jennifer Bagby and husband Jeff Allen, John Hampton Bagby, and adopted son Michael B. Richardson and wife Leslie.
His surviving grandchildren are Kinsey Diomedi, Liila Bagby, Jennifer Bagby, Wesley Bagby, and Victoria Bagby. John Allen, Annie Allen, Andrea Bagby, Corey Richardson, Sarah Raulerson and Jeremy Rollo. Ruby Joy Bagby is Bill and June’s great grand-daughter.
Due to Covid restrictions, a Celebration of his Life will be planned in the late summer or fall of 2021. We wish to ask that anyone with a story or memory of Dad send a card to June relating such story. Our family wishes to publicly thank Dr. David Kimmel for being Bill and June’s family physician and friend for the last 23 years.
A friend wrote: “Your dad did indeed live a wonderful life. Born in a time of prosperity, raised in a time of a great depression, served in a world war, built a professional career, and shepherded a family through many years of life. He was truly a man of the 20th century. He lived over 95 years, 72 of them with one woman, his wife, June. He helped in raising four children to productive lives. And he died at a ripe old age, full of years, riches, and honor. Your dad, Bill Bagby, was a good human being, even tempered and exhibiting a pragmatic humanism in his relations to his fellow man. He had a great time living, and now he is, no doubt, having a great time in heaven.”
He will be missed.
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Bagby family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net.
The care of William and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.
