Dr. Jeffrey Blake Keller, age 64, of Ellenboro, NC and formerly of Avery County, NC, was called home by his Lord and Savior on Friday, February 21. Dr. Keller was the son of Mrs. Hattie Wiseman Keller and the late Lowell J. Keller.
Dr. Keller was a retired Gastroenterologist having practiced in Central Florida, as well as several other states until his retirement to North Carolina. He was Board Certified in Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine. He was a member of the ASGE and the American College of Gastroenterology. A graduate of Avery County High School in 1973, he was a 1977 graduate of Appalachian State University and a 1982 graduate of Bowman Gray College of Medicine. Upon his retirement, Dr. Keller became an accomplished farmer and enjoyed camping and fishing in Canada. He was an avid fan of ASU football and attended games regularly to support his alma mater. He was a member of Corinth Baptist Church in Ellenboro.
In addition to his mother, those left to cherish the memory of Dr. Keller include his Wife: Mollie Keller of the home; two Sons: Joseph Blake Keller of Lake Mary, Fla., and Staff Sergeant Aaron Bryan Keller, of San Antonio, Texas; a Sister: Cindy Keller-Porter and husband, Andy, of Beech Mountain, NC; Aunts: Linda Rumbaugh of Clermont, Fla., and Mrs. Charlotte Keller of Vero Beach, Fla. Several cousins also survive.
A memorial service to honor and celebrate the life of Dr. Keller will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, at Fletcher’s Chapel, 2319 Cow Camp Road, Newland, NC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.