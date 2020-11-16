Dr. Hartwell Lockhart Quinn, 81, of Newland, N.C., went home to be with the Lord on November 12, 2020 at the Mitchell House in Spruce Pine.
He was born in Gainesville, Georgia on Feb. 26, 1939, to the late Clyde Lockhart Quinn and Cora Lee Allison Quinn.
In 1957, he graduated from Jeff Davis High School and after graduation he enlisted in the Marine Corps and served from 1957 to 1960. Dr. Quinn graduated in 1964 from Georgia Southern in Statesboro Ga., with a Bachelor of Science degree in education and in 1972, and graduated from the University of Georgia with a Doctor of Philosophy degree. While at UGA, he was proud to be employed by Dean Tate as counselor to the freshman men and he had many tales to tell about that position. From 1972-1996 he taught U.S. history at the former Dekalb Community College, now called Georgia Perimeter College. He was awarded teacher of the year from 1981-1982 and was loved by his students and friends for his quick wit, sense of humor and kind heart.
He retired in 1996 as Professor Emeritus. Dr. Quinn published a book in 1990 called “Arthur Campbell Pioneer and Patriot of the Old Southwest” by McFarland Publishing Company.
His hobbies included working with Bonsai trees, spending countless hours and days on his trees. He made many trips to local nurseries for appropriate material searching for that perfect tree.
He heartily enjoyed watching WWII documentaries and loved hiking local mountain trails. Dr. Quinn had unconditional love for his kitty, Windie, whom he loved for many years.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Dana Elizabeth Quinn; daughter, Candace Allison Quinn; three sisters, Betty Black, Martha McLaughlin and Becky Herrington; brother, Hugh Quinn.
The family would like to thank Caregiver’s Haven, The Mitchell House Assisted Living of Spruce Pine and Hospice and Palliative Care of the Blue Ridge, Inc. for their kindness to Hartwell.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Dementia Alliance of North Carolina, 9131 Anson Way, Ste. 206, Raleigh, NC 27615 or Hospice and Palliative Care of the Blue Ridge, Inc., 236 Hospital Drive, Spruce Pine, NC 28777
Condolences may be sent to the family at murrayfuneralservice.com.
Thomas Murray Funeral Service Licensee of Morganton is serving the family. (828) 757-1000