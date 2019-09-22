Dr. Charles Henry Sloop, 74, of Mountain City, Tenn., passed away Aug. 31, 2019, at Johnson City Medical Center in Johnson City, Tenn. He was born July 5, 1945, to Dr. William Sloop and Elizabeth Stroupe Sloop.
Dr. Sloop received his Bachelor of Science form Appalachian State University, his Master’s Degree from East Tennessee State University, and his Ph.D. in physiology from Bowman Gray School of Medicine. He did his post-doctoral work at Duke University and at the University of California at Davis. For 27 years, Dr. Sloop worked as a researcher and taught physiology at the Louisiana State University Medical School in New Orleans.
He was preceded in death by his Parents: Dr. and Mrs. William Sloop; and his Grandparents: Eustace and Mary Martin Sloop and Charles Pinkney and Sallie Thornburg Stroupe.
Left behind to cherish his memory are his Wife: Patti Armatis Sloop; his Brother: William Sloop, Jr. (Miriam); very close Cousins: Frank Stroupe (Patricia), Nancy Stroupe Morrison (Bruce), Rachel Deal, Danica Goodman, Maggie Lauterer (Zack) and Eva Hollar (Alan); Sister-in-law: Dr. Carol Armatis; and lifelong Friend: Dr. Paul Moldenhauer (Karen).
A graveside memorial service celebrating the life of Dr. Charles Sloop was held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11, at the Crossnore Presbyterian Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Kathy Campbell officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Crossnore School and Children’s Home, 100 DAR Drive, Crossnore, NC 28616.
