Doyle Wesley Benfield, 87 of the Pyatte Community passed away peacefully at his home on December 10, 2020 with loved ones by his side.
Doyle was born on October 21, 1933 to the late Harold and Zoda Benfield. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Paul Benfield and his sister, Sandra Buchanan.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Helen Jones Benfield; and sisters Mary Sue Garland and Katherine Baker.
Doyle was a loving father and a great father-in-law to Don Benfield & wife Kathy, Joyce Shoupe & husband Richard, Steve Benfield & wife Pam, Jackie Stogner & husband Darryl. He was a loving grandfather to Kim Lolies, Melinda Shoupe, Natasha Gouge, Dakota Benfield, Seth Benfield, and Katie Browning. He adored his nine great grandchildren and the feeling was mutual. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Doyle served in the US Army with his longtime friend Bob Gragg.
He worked 35-plus years at Drexel Heritage Furniture in Morganton. After retiring he worked at Ingles in Newland. He enjoyed getting to see his friends.
Doyle was a member of Big Meadows Baptist Church where he served as a deacon for many years.
Doyle enjoyed spending time with his family, hunting, fishing and gardening.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to Big Meadows Baptist Church in Newland, NC.
The family plans to have a private memorial service at a later date. His ashes will be buried in the Pyatte Family Cemetery.
Yancey Funeral Services in Burnsville is serving the Benfield family.