Doyle Eugene Whittington, age 61, of Elizabethton, Tenn., passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Sycamore Shoals Hospital.
A native of Avery County, he was a son of Toni Hopson Whittington and the late Arrie Whittington. Doyle loved to joke around and enjoyed fishing.
Surviving in addition to his mother, Toni, is his Wife: Eleanor Johnson; Daughters: Chasity Carpenter and husband, Freddie, of Newland, and Candance Johnson of Elizabethton, Tenn.; Grandchildren: Chase and Chelsey Kirkpatrick; Brother: Wade Whittington; Nieces: Faustin Forester (Grayson) of Elk Park, Fallon Hopson (Gary) of Mountain City, Tenn., and Rachel Whittington of Oak Ridge, Tenn.; and a Nephew: Carl Whittington, also of Oak Ridge, Tenn.
No services are planned at this time.
The family would like to express a very special thank you to the ICU doctors and nurses at Sycamore Shoals Hospital for the wonderful care given to Doyle.
