Douglas McArthur Vance, 77, of Avery County went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 while at home, surrounded by his family watching the birds and his grandchildren play. He was born on Sept. 2, 1942, in Mitchell County, NC to the late Jasper Hayden Vance and Carrie Ella Trivett Vance. “Mac” was a 1961 graduate of Crossnore High School.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his Sisters: Verna Sue Vance, Vida Carpenter, Georgie Lee Prather and Selma Vance. He was also preceded in death by his Sister: Alice Vance; Sister: Thelma Vance and Brother: Daniel Vance, who died in infancy.
Doug leaves behind to cherish his memory in love, a large family: his Wife: Patsy F. Vance; and Children: Deborah and Robbie Vance of Stamey Branch and Curtis Vance of Nebo; his Grandchildren: Cassie Vance and Thomas Taylor Jr. of Land Harbor, Caitlyn Vance and husband John Klinedinst II of Moore, Okla., Ella Singleton and husband Josh Singleton of Linville, Curtis Vance Jr. and wife Abigail Vance of Newland, Zachary Vance, Macie Vance and Autumn Vance; and his Great-grandchildren: Conner Brewer, Abby Brewer, Hadley Klinedinst, Emmaline Singleton, Ethan Singleton, Karson Whitehead and Karter Vance. He is also survived by his three Brothers and Sister: Ted Vance of Morganton, Hayden Vance of Stamey Branch, Joe Vance of Morganton, and Brenda Clements of Rutherford College, NC, as well as extended Family: Harriet Coffee of Charlotte, Lisa Miller of Valdese, and numerous Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, and close loved ones of the Vance Family.
In his early life Douglas enjoyed listening to music, watching and playing various sports and helping his parents on the farm. He met the love of his life and married her on May 16, 1964. Together Doug and Patsy built a strong and close family that Douglas dedicated his life to supporting. He retired from carpentry in 2002 when he was 60 years old and since enjoyed playing with his dog Caesar, watching birds, old western movies and preaching, listening to bluegrass and gospel music, playing with his great grandchildren and enjoying his time with his siblings.
He will be remembered by many members of the community as a loving and kind man that loved his Lord our Savior and his family.
Visitation was held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Stamey Town Missionary Baptist Church followed by Funeral Services and graveside rights at Stamey Town Community Cemetery in the Stamey Branch Community, with Rev. Russel Hoilman & Rev. Tommy Carver officiating. Special singing services will be done by Mac's Niece, Nikki Prather and Son, Curtis Vance with his church men’s choir group “The Guys” from Marion First Freewill Baptist. EJ of Piper Jones will be providing special musical services as well.
The family would like to extend special thoughts of appreciation for their kindness especially to Blue Ridge Hospice Care and Nurses Ciji & Tiffany, and numerous health care providers at Johnson City Medical Center, Watauga Medical Center and Cannon Memorial Hospital.
Along with prayers of support and flowers for the service, donations to Blue Ridge Hospice Care, Gideons International, Baptist Children’s Homes of NC and Harvest Children’s Ministry will be well received by family as a memorial contribution.
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland, NC is assisting the Vance Family with arrangements. Condolences to the family can be sent to www.rsfh.net.
