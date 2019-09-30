Dottie Norris Lewis, age 65, of Minneapolis, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Charles A. Cannon, Jr. Memorial Hospital.
A native of Avery County, she was a daughter of the late Chester and Mary Stafford Norris. She was also preceded in death by a Brother: George “Sunni” Norris. Dottie and her husband loved traveling on their Harley Davidson motorcycle and her flowers. She will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother and adoring her granddaughter, Brook.
Surviving is her loving Husband of 48 years: Bobby “Goose” Lewis; Children: Bobby “Booge” Lewis of Minneapolis, Mark “Tater” Lewis of Concord and Laura Sparks and husband, Josh, of Minneapolis; Granddaughter: Brook Sparks and a Sister: Linda Grindstaff of Concord. Several other extended family members also survive.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1, at Elk Park United Methodist Church. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2, at the church. Rev. David Hobson will officiate. Burial will follow in the Minneapolis United Methodist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Ray Grindstaff, John Grindstaff, Lewis Grindstaff, Eddie Ray Stafford, Chris King, Tim Brinkley, Charlie Dearmin, Joe Walsh and Stetson Stafford.
Dottie loved her Cancer Care Center girls at Baptist Hospital and enjoyed her time with her special friend, Pam, while she stayed at the SECU House. Many thanks to each of you and also a special thank-you to nurses Deb Cornett, Rachel Johnson, Sandy Hoilman, Brittany Eggers and Janet Burleson at Cannon Hospital for taking such good care of Dottie.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the SECU Family House at 1970 Baldwin Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. To send online condolences, click to www.yanceyfuneralservice.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.