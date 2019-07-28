Dorothy Louise Johnson Wiseman, age 77, of Newland, NC passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the Brian Center Health & Rehabilitation in Spruce Pine, NC.
She was born on Sept. 3, 1941 in Wilkes County, NC, a daughter of the late Gorman Atlee Johnson and the late Alma Shoaf Johnson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her Step Mother: Edna Garwood Johnson; and her Grandparents: Newbern and Lillie C. Johnson and Robert and Nancy Shoaf.
Dorothy was a member of Altamont United Methodist Church. She graduated from Crossnore High School and Mayland Community College. Dorothy worked as a Certified Medical Assistant.
Dorothy leaves behind to cherish her memory, her Husband of 59 years: Jack Wiseman, Sr. of the home; Son: Jack (Kim) Wiseman, Jr. of Altamont; Daughter: Vanessa Wiseman of Pineola; Sisters: Carolyn Johnson (Jack) Garland of Crossnore; Sharon Johnson (Wayne) Arnold of Crossnore; Grandchildren: Sara W. Boyce, Scott Wiseman, Lillie Wiseman, Raina Wiseman, Jackson Pickett and Rachel Pickett.
A Celebration of Life Service for Dorothy Wiseman will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Altamont United Methodist Church, with Pastor Steven Sweet and Pastor Keith Tutterow officiating.
Memorials may be made to: American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900 Arlington, VA 22202
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Wiseman family by clicking to www.rsfh.net.
The care of Dorothy and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.
