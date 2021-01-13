Dorothy Guy Potter (Dot), 91 passed away Saturday, January 9 from COVID-19 complications at her home in Newland, North Carolina.
Dot was surrounded by the family she dearly loved Cindy Montfort her trusted friend and the amazing Hospice of the Blue Ridge Team.
Dot was born in Marion, NC on July 15, 1929 to Mr. Edwin C. Guy and Mrs. Mary Bruce Guy. She was the youngest and last remaining of seven children.
Growing up in Newland during the Depression and World War II left many memories and stories she loved talking about with her kids and grandchildren. Dot graduated from Newland High School and attended Queen’s College in Charlotte, NC, graduating with a degree in Biology. Her first job was with Presbyterian Hospital as a histologist. She loved telling the story and sharing a picture of a time when her finger stuck inside a chemical bottle and became the laugh of the moment at Presbyterian Hospital!
Dot met her husband to be, Norman Potter Sr., in Charlotte who she described as quite handsome! They were married on October 31, 1952 which began a life-long marriage of 60 years raising three children until Norman’s death in 2011.
Dot is survived by her children, Beth Schuster (Joe), Norman Potter, Jr. (Patricia) and Mark Potter (Kathy). In addition to her children, Dot had the following grandchildren: Jackson Schuster, Jared Schuster, Jamieson Schuster, Meredith Potter, James Potter, Stephen Potter (Kasey), Kaitlyn Potter (Manny) and Lauren Potter. Dot also had one great grandchild Cedar Rose Rodriguez.
Children, grandchildren, friends, and church defined Dot’s later life. She dearly loved everyone and being a part of their lives. No matter how she might feel in her later years, Dot always had a smile, witty sense of humor and loved sharing junk food! A Christmas Stocking stuffed with candy and other goodies was always a favorite for Dot.
Dot loved to joke with her children, their spouses, and grandchildren. She loved to laugh and could easily sit up late at night having conversations ranging from serious to whimsical. No one ever left a phone call or visit with Dot without a smile on their face. Dot’s love for her family was unquestionable and carried up to her last moments of life.
Newland Presbyterian Church, Pastor Michael McKee, his wife Lesley and their three children were a source of joy for Dot. She loved the cookies and pictures the McKee girls made for her often and the many visits and calls Michael and Lesley made to her during the Pandemic. During Dot’s final hours, Michael made several visits to her sharing Communion and the Gospel.
The family would like to make special recognition for Dr. Kate Callahan, MD at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center who made herself available 24/7 in Dot’s final week of life. Additionally, Ciji and Meghan who were her hospice nurses from Hospice of the Blue Ridge. Both stayed by her side throughout the final hours with incredible love and compassion.
Last, the family would like to thank Ms. Cindy Montfort who had been a friend and caregiver for the last five years. Cindy worked tirelessly to support Dot in every one of her challenges. Additionally, Cindy adopted Dot’s cat “Kitty” who was Dot’s animal companion for many years.
A private memorial service will be held sometime in the summer with Dot’s immediate family and church. Please consider memorials and remembrances in Dot’s honor to Newland Presbyterian Church, 199 Elk Street, Newland, NC 28657.
