Dorothy D. Cox, age 76, of Feldspar Street in Spruce Pine, died Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Brian Center Health & Rehab in Spruce Pine.
Born on March 15, 1944 in Gilmer County, Ga., she was the daughter of the late George and Lucille Bunton Davis. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her Husband: Ralph Cox, who passed away in 2006. Also preceding her in death were her Brothers: Jay Walter Bunton and Howard Davis; and her Sister: Beulah Forbes.
Dorothy was a member of the Estatoe Church of God. She was formerly employed by the Sky City Department Store in Spruce Pine. In her spare time she enjoyed her flower garden and watching birds.
Left to cherish her memories are her Daughter: Ruby Davis of Spruce Pine; her Sons: Allan Cox of Woodlawn and Shane Cox and wife, Hollie of Spruce Pine; her Sisters: Jewell Briggs of Burnsville; Carolyn Davis of Newland; and Joyce Elrod of Dalton, Ga.; six Grandchildren; nine Great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
A time to support the family, share memories, and receive friends was held from 1 to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in the Chapel of Webb Funeral Home. Funeral services followed at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Webb Funeral Home with Rev. Dallas Renfro officiating. Interment followed in the Crabtree Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers; the family requests that donation be made to Webb Funeral Home to assist with funeral expense.
Words of comfort may be e-mailed to the family by clicking to www.webbfh.com, selecting Dorothy Cox’ name and then you may sign her guestbook. Webb Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Cox family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.