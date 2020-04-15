Dorman “Ed” Edward Crowe passed away at his home on April 14, 2020, in Newland NC.
He was born Jan. 21, 1922, in Linville, NC, to the late William Jefferson Crowe and the late Hettie Myrtle Forbes Crowe.
He was preceded in death by his late Wife: Mamie Dotson Crowe; his Son: Bruce Crowe; his Grandson: Steven Daniels; his Granddaughter: Misty Crowe Honeycutt; Sisters: Hildred Clark and Mildred Wright and Brothers: Harold Crowe, Bruce Crowe and Wally Crowe.
Mr. Crowe is survived by his five children, Daughters: Elwanda Daniels (Richard) and Sheila Ollis (Tim); his three Sons: Zane, Monty (Joyce), Mark (Tammy); 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Ed was a storyteller. He could remember very well back to his childhood. One story was that he told, when he was a small boy, he and his mother were walking into Linville when they saw a large gathering, they thought there was a fight taking place, when they got closer it was the first automobile to come into Linville, that was somewhere around 1925. His mother wouldn’t let go of his hand. I think he was pretty rambunctious.
He went into the CC camps when he was 15 years old and when he came home, he went to Asheville, NC to a trade school, then he went to Connecticut, to finish school to be a machinist. He was the head machinist at the Glenn Raven Knitting Mill in Newland until he retired. While employed with Glenn Raven, he set up the machines there and in Burlington NC, for the first panty hose to ever be made. He said the really hard part was finding the right yarn that wouldn’t shrink when they were pre-boarded. Glenn Raven still receives a royalty from every pair of panty hose that is sold.
Mr. Crowe will be buried at the Tanglewood Cemetery in Linville, NC. A family graveside service will be held at a later date due to the COVID 19 quarantine.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Victory Missionary Baptist Church
Missionary Fund at PO Box 1146, Newland, NC 28657. He loved this church and Preacher Beaver.
