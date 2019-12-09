Doris Mitchell Houston, age 93, of Elk Park, NC passed away on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at her home.
She was born on Feb. 2, 1926, in Avery County, NC, a daughter of the late Lewis Mitchell and the late Pearl Jones Mitchell.
She was preceded in death by her Parents; Husband: Tom Houston; Son: Charles Richard Houston; Granddaughter: Angela Caroline Houston; Three Brothers: Willard Mitchell, Clinton Mitchell, Ray Gray; Sister: Anna Mae Davis.
Doris was a member of Elk Park First Baptist Church. She enjoyed going to the beach and cooking. She loved flowers, but especially roses. She loved spending time with all her grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and all of her family. She enjoyed listening to Gospel music.
Doris leaves behind to cherish her memory her Son: Jerry (Jean) Houston of Elk Park, NC; Daughter: Diane Hicks of Newland, NC; Daughter: Vertie Houston of Elk Park, NC; Grandson: James Houston of Elk Park, NC; Grandson: Jeffery (Sierra) Houston of Frank, NC; Grandson: Mark (Holly) Houston of Roan Mountain, TN; Grandson: Darren Houston of Elk Park, NC; Grandson: Timothy (Jessica) Houston of Elizabethton, TN; Grandson: Michael (Shannon) Houston of Altamont, NC; Grandson: Ritchie Houston; Granddaughter: Christy Houston Hicks; 13 Great Grandchildren; seven Great-Great Grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Doris Mitchell Houston will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home, with Pastor Billy Joe McGuire officiating.
The family will receive friends beginning at 11 a.m. up until the service hour at 1 p.m. on Monday at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Fall Creek Cemetery.
The Houston family would like to offer a special thank you to all the CAP workers, Nurses and the staff of Hospice of the Blue Ridge who helped take care of Doris.
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Houston family by clicking to www.rsfh.net.
The care of Doris and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.