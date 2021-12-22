Doris Marie Walker, 87, of Pineola, N.C., passed away December 1, 2021.
She was the beloved wife of Johnny R. Walker and mother of Carol A. Walker of Pineola, Susan L. Walker of Black Mountain, and Dana E. Quinn of Pineola.
Doris is survived by two sisters, Jane Boyd of Alabama and Barbara Acevez of NC, and sister-in-law Emma Rogers of NC.
Doris was born in Winston-Salem, NC, August 27, 1934 to James L. Rogers and Sadie Drye. She grew up in Albemarle, NC where she attended Albemarle High School. Upon graduation in 1952, she attended the Presbyterian School of Nursing, earning her RN degree. She later spent many years working for Dr. Evelyn Knight, MD in a pediatric physician’s office in Atlanta, Georgia.
Doris married Johnny R. Walker of Bessemer City, NC on June 22, 1957 where they relocated to Charleston, SC spending several years until moving to Atlanta, Georgia. In 2000, after Johnny and Doris’s retirement they returned to their native state of North Carolina to live in the mountains.
Doris had many passions in her life. She enjoyed nature, gardening and all animals, including her personal pets (especially her cats), but also those in the wild needing help. Born artistically talented, she immersed herself in various forms of arts and crafts. She excelled at calligraphy and once taught it to others in a classroom setting. She probably spent the most time, however, creating handmade greeting cards of all sorts. She also spent countless hours on her computer playing games, listening to audio and blogs and simply browsing.
In honor of her love of animals, the family requests a consideration of any donations made to ASPCA.
A service date will be made at a later time.