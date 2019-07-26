Dople Hodges Rupard, age 81, of Banner Elk, NC passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at her home with her family by her side.
She was born on Aug. 15, 1937, in Watauga County, NC, a daughter of the late Arthur Clinard Hodges and the late Daisy Yarber Hodges.
Dople was a member of God's House of Worship. She loved her family and enjoyed reading, sewing, her animals, and working in her flower garden.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her Husband: Lloyd Edgar Rupard; two Sons: Joe Rupard, Michael Rupard; Granddaughter: Amy Arnett; five Brothers: Marshall Hodges, Ronald Hodges, Jim Hodges, Lynn Hodges, Bill Hodges; four Sisters: Pansy Hodges, Edna Arnett, Lola Rupard and Kat Shook.
Dople leaves behind to cherish her memory her Daughter: Patty (Larry) Arnett of Banner Elk; Daughter: Audrey (Clyde) Watson of Banner Elk; Son: James (Carol) Rupard of Banner Elk; Son: Terry (Debbie) Rupard of Banner Elk; Son: Richard (Gwyn Harmon) Rupard of Banner Elk; Brother: Bobby Ray (Barbara) Hodges of Banner Elk; Grandchildren: Rachel, Roger, Tanya, David, Daniel, Shawn, Adam, Mandy; 18 Great Grandchildren; and eight Great Great Grandchildren.
Services for Dople Hodges Rupard will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home. Interment will follow in the White Rock Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the service hour on Sunday at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank her granddaughter, Samantha Knight for the loving care she provided to her "granny," the Nurses and Staff of Hospice of the Blue Ridge and also to Mark and Tammy Eggers.
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Rupard family by clicking to www.rsfh.net.
The care of Dople and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.
