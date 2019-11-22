Donnelda Bath, 88, passed away on the morning of Oct. 25, 2019, at Life Care Center in Banner Elk. She was preceded in death by her Husband: Ralph; and her only Child: Pete, both victims of cancer.
Donnelda was of Scottish descent and was affectionately known as Donna by the caregivers at Life Care. She had a 30-year career in nursing and had high praise for the nurses and CNAs at Life Care.
She seldom participated in socials at Life Care, but did enjoy “Elvis” visits, as well as the harpist’s concerts in the dining room.
There was no formal service, since her only family is a nephew in Canada who visited last spring and settled her home estate in the Foscoe area.
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory of Boone facilitate her cremation.
