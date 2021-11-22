Donna Gragg, 76, of Newland, North Carolina passed away following an extended illness, which she fought courageously at home, prior to her brief time at Carolina Caring Hospice House in Newton, NC, where she passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.
Donna was born on March 14, 1945 in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Manuel Vales Perez and the late Della Benfield.
Donna was a loving and generous woman, whose family was her world. She loved spending time with her family and having family gatherings. She enjoyed being in her flowers. Donna was a member of the Harmony Baptist Church in Pineola and had worked for Bowness Construction and Linville Ridge Country Club.
She was preceded in death by her father, Manuel Vales Perez; mother, Della Elizabeth Benfield; brother, Alfred “Joe” Benfield; and half brother, Alfilio Vales Garcia.
Donna leaves behind to cherish her memory husband of 58 years, Harold Gragg of the home; two daughters, Lisa (Mark) Smith of Hickory, NC, Christy (Eric) Murdock of Kannapolis, NC; two sisters, Gail Smith of Newland, NC, June Smith of Morganton, NC; four grandsons, Caleb Smith, Bryson Smith, Hayden Murdock, Mason Murdock; granddaughter, Erica Murdock; and nephews, Jimmy McCracken, Luis Benfield, Shane Benfield, Manolo Vales; Nieces, Annabella Cole and Kim Smith.
The family received friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at the funeral home, with the funeral service beginning at 7 p.m. in the Grandfather Chapel of the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with Dr. Phil Murdock officiating.
Graveside services were held on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the Daniels Cemetery. Family, friends, and pallbearers gathered at the funeral home at 10:15 a.m. on Saturday to go in procession to the cemetery.
The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to the wonderful staff of Carolina Caring of Catawba Valley.
Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to: Carolina Caring of Catawba Valley 3975 Robinson Rd. Newton, NC 28658 or thru their website https://www.carolinacaring.org/give
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Gragg family and Donna’s funeral service may be viewed by visiting our website www.rsfh.net
The care of Donna and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.
(828) 733-2121