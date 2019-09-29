Donna Gail Woodie Franklin, 64, of Morganton died Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.
Born in Avery County, on Oct. 2, 1954, she was the daughter of the late Ralph Woodie and Anna Jean Carpenter Woodie. Donna loved camping and NHRA drag racing.
She is survived by her Husband: Cob Franklin; Daughter: Leslie Benton (Brian); Grandchildren: Sebashton Benton (fiancée, Brittani Harmmond), Chanze Benton, and Chandler Laws; Niece: Melissa; and In-laws: Paula, Lu, David, and Kathy.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 5 p.m., Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center. The memorial service will follow at 5 p.m. in the Colonial Chapel of the funeral home, with Rev. Keith Rose officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
Condolences may be sent to the family by clicking to www.sossomanfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.