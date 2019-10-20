Donald (Ronnie) Miller, age 68, of Roan Mountain, Tenn., passed away on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at his home, with his family by his side. Ronnie was the son of Noma Shell Miller, of Roan Mountain and the late Norman Miller. He was born in Carter County, Tenn., on Aug. 21, 1951.
Ronnie was a loving father, son, brother, grandfather, uncle and friend to everyone, he never met a stranger and was always helping others. He never asked for anything in return. He loved God first of all, his family, his work on the farm with the animals, and enjoyed riding his motorcycle. Ronnie was a member of Pleasant Beach Baptist Church in Elizabethton and had proudly served his country as a United States Army and National Guard veteran.
Those left to cherish his memory include his Mother: Noma Miller of Roan Mountain, Tenn.; four Children: Christi Miller Presnell and Eddie Ray Miller, both of Roan Mountain, Heather Miller and Kimberly Estep, both of North Carolina; his Fiancé: Wendy Johnson Franklin, of the home; three Stepchildren: Nicholas Johnson, Caitlyn Morgan and Kaleigh Johnson, all of Johnson City, Tenn.; Grandchildren: Shane (Savanna) Presnell, of New York, Nikki Presnell and Kenzie Presnell, Ronnie Danielle Miller and David Miller, all of Roan Mountain, Brandon Cook, Haven Webber, Chris Estep and Katie Estep, all of North Carolina; two Step grandchildren: Christopher Morgan and Cadilynn Morgan, both of Johnson City, Tenn.; his Great grandchildren: Maleya June, Maddline Grace Presnell and Natalie Estep; his Siblings: Dale (Valerie) Miller, of Johnson City, Tenn., Patsy (Bob) Montgomery, of Elizabethton, Tenn., Peggy (Gary) Hughes, of Elizabethton, Dewey (Darlene) Miller, of Roan Mountain, Mamie (Ali) Jaddua, of Johnson City and Goldia Tolley, of Elizabethton; a special Niece: Misty Lynch of Roan Mountain and several Nieces and Nephews also survive.
A service to honor and celebrate the life of Donald (Ronnie) Miller will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at Pleasant Beach Baptist Church, with Rev. Mark Fowler and Rev. Bobby Stout officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. at the church, prior to the service on Monday. The family will also be receiving friends and family at the homes of Don Miller and Wendy Johnson, 335 Shell Creek Road, Roan Mountain, Tenn., or the home of his mother and sister, Noma Miller and Goldia Tolley, at 1244 Thomas Blvd, Elizabethton, at other times.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, may make donations to Pleasant Beach Baptist Church/Building Fund, 108 Pleasant Beach Road, Elizabethton, Tenn. 37643.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by clicking to www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.
Mr. Miller and his family are in the care of Tetrick Funeral Home of Elizabethton, Tenn.
