Donald Clayton Perkins, Jr. age 81, passed away unexpectedly February 15, 2020, at Atrium Health University City.
Mr. Perkins was born June 24, 1938, in Avery County, NC. He was the son of Mildred Clove Smith and Odie Payton Smith. He was also preceded in death by a Sister: Joyce Johnson; Brothers: Danny and Stevie Smith; and one Grandchild.
Don was an Army veteran, having served during the Korean War.
Left to cherish his memory is his Daughters: Nicole Perkins and husband, Michael Barnes of Concord, Lisa Perkins-Dodrill of Shelby, and Laura Alfonso and husband Daniel of Hawaii; Sons: Robbie Perkins and wife, Michele of Hawaii, Jerry “Shorty” Perkins of Concord, and Michael Perkins and wife, Debra of Roanoke, Va.; Sister: Tommie Buck and husband, Harry of Johnson City, Tenn.; Brother: Michael Smith and wife, Jane of Elk Park, NC; 12 Grandchildren; numerous Great-grandchildren and a host of other loving relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to NC Patriot Guard, P.O. Box 36202, Fayetteville, NC, 28303.
Condolences may be left by clicking to www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com.
Wilkinson Funeral Home is serving the Perkins family.
