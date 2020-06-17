Dillard L. Street, 90, of Roan Mountain, Tenn., passed into the arms of Jesus surrounded by his adoring family on Sunday, June 14, 2020. A native of Roan Mountain, he was the son of the late T.R. and Jennie Mae Street. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by the love of his life and Wife of 67 years: Beulah (McKinney) Street; a Brother: J.R. Street; and Sister: Elewese Street.
Those left to cherish his memory include a Son: Roy Street and wife, Jeanette of Roan Mountain; five Daughters and their spouses: Charlotte and Jim Smith, Vanessa and Ralph McKinney, Teresa and Raymond Stout, Chandrea and Richard Shell, all of Roan Mountain, and Missi and Dana Crawford of Elk Park, NC. He also is survived by two Sisters: Inez Stafford of Marble Mount, Wash., and Karen Dillinger, Sun City, Ariz.; Brother-in-law: Cecil Street of Elizabethton; and a special Sister-in-law: Louise Hughes of Roan Mountain.
His legacy of love also lives on through his extended family, many friends, and the grandchildren he adored, including Grandsons: Lawrence Street, Joshua Crawford, Cody Street and Dalton Shell; Granddaughters: Emily Gray, Sarah Hardin, Ondrea McCourry and Ashley Crawford; Great grandchildren: Kaylee and Jacob Street, Jayden and Hadley Gray, Bryson Hardin, and Dillon and Danny McCourry.
Born just before the stock market crash in 1929, he was not afraid of hard work and expected the same of others. He spent much of his life as a carpenter, which he continued well into retirement, often volunteering his time and skills to help those in need. He also was a lifelong gardener and farmer.
His brilliant mind retained an unfathomable amount of detail and infinite wisdom acquired both through living and the countless books he read. In addition to reading about history, he enjoyed sharing regional history with family and friends. Many have been blessed with personal tours to discover the area’s historical significance. He also enjoyed his annual birthday bike rides on the VA Creeper Trail with family and friends, most recently in October celebrating his 90th.
Live music became his passion in recent years, and he enjoyed countless evenings with his music buddies at The Red Barn, Bogart Cabin, Boone's Creek Opry, TN Hills Mountain Melodies, and other venues.
He was part of the greatest generation — diligent, resilient, loyal, proud.
The family will receive friends at the home or in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton from 4 to 6:30 p.m., on Thursday, June 18, with a Celebration of Life service to follow. His former and current pastors at Roan Mountain SDA Church, Mike Mnich and Bob Lawson, are officiating.
A graveside service and interment will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 19, at Happy Valley Memorial Park. Those who wish to attend are asked to meet the family at the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. to drive in procession to the cemetery.
Music for the services will be provided by Mountain Rose and Crystal Creek.
Active pallbearers are Dana Crawford, Joshua Crawford, Lanny Hughes, Ralph McKinney, Dalton Shell, Richard Shell, Cody Street, Lawrence Street, and Raymond Stout.
Honorary pallbearers are Jim Boone, Harold Miller, Bruce White, his music and biking buddies, those he considered “adopted” children, Heaton Creek neighbors, and Roy Gouge, his lifelong friend and classmate.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish may donate to the ACS Food Pantry (265 Heaton Creek Rd., Roan Mountain, TN 37687) in memory of Mr. Street, a faithful volunteer and supporter, or to Boone's Creek Historical Trust (209 Grassy Valley Rd., Johnson City, TN 37615).
Special thanks to the doctors and caregivers who assisted during his brief illness: Roan Mountain Medical Clinic staff; Jackie Church, APN and longtime family friend; Dr. Devapiran Jaishankar; and Amedisys Hospice.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by clicking to www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.
Dillard and his family are in the care of Tetrick Funeral Home of Elizabethton.
