Dianne Ward Eggers, 71, of Sugar Grove, NC went home to be with Lord on May 25, 2020.
Dianne was a kind, sweet, loyal and faithful friend and a Christian example to so many.
She was a faithful member and prayer warrior of Green Valley Baptist Church. She loved the Lord and her prayer was that all would come to know Christ as their personal Saviour. She lived the Christian example; always serving and doing for others anyway that she could. She made countless batches of peanut butter cookies for different ball teams, cooked for others in time of need, supplied fresh vegetables and canned goods to everyone, lent a helping hand to friends and neighbors and her card ministry touched many. She spent countless hours in her flower gardens, enjoying the beauty God provided.
She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, daughter, sister and friend. Those left to cherish her memory include her Husband: Lloyd Alfred; Sons: Tim Eggers and wife, Gina, of Elk Park, NC, and Andy Eggers of the home; Daughter: Nikki Greene and husband, Byron, of Vilas, NC; Grandchildren: Danielle and Tyler Thompson, Trevor Eggers, Matthew Greene and Whitney, Holly and Devin Hollars and Brandon Eggers; and Great-grandson: Marshall Thompson.
She is also survived by her Mother: Thelma Ward of Sugar Grove; Sisters: Donna Harmon and husband, Harold, Dannette Mixon and husband, Jim, Deloras Stewart and husband, Bill; one Brother: David Ward. She was preceded in death by her Father: Albert Ward, and Sister-in-law: Libby Ward.
Funeral services for Mrs. Dianne Eggers were conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday May 29, at Green Valley Missionary Baptist Church, officiated by Pastor Eric Cornett and David Ward. Interment will follow in Green Valley Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the church from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at the church.
The family would like to thank two doctors, Dr. Suzanne McAdams and Dr. Paul Saconn, that showed true love and compassion to Dianne and the family during her battle.
Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to the Green Valley Cemetery Fund, care of Brenda Potter, 629 Buckeye Road, Elk Park, NC 28622.
Online condolences may be sent to the Eggers family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com.
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.