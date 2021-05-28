Dewey Lilly Jr., age 73, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at his home in Linville Land Harbor.
He was born on May 6, 1948 in Raleigh County, West Virginia, a son of the late Dewey Lilly and the late Wanda Atkinson Lilly.
Dewey retired from the University of North Carolina in Charlotte, where he worked as an electrician. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He enjoyed fishing and golfing. His passion was cars. He restored several antique cars, including a '65 Ford Falcon and both a '29 and '30 Model A.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Wanda Lilly; father, Dewey Lilly, Sr.; wife, Julia Ann Lilly; sister, Evelyn Fisher.
Dewey leaves behind to cherish his memory two sons, Michael (David Brown) Lilly of Warrenton, NC and Gregory S. (Sherry) Lilly of Harrisburg, NC; two half-sisters, Terri (Ricky) Wallen of Indian Trail, NC and Debra Lilly of Charleston, WV; two grandchildren, Harrison Lilly and Olivia Lilly; and two sisters-in-law, Jackie (Newman) Wills of Greensboro, NC and Linda (Roy) Farley of Roanoke, VA.
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Lilly family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net
The care of Dewey and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.
(828) 733-2121