Denver Lee Eggers Sr., age 77, of North Cove, Marion, North Carolina passed away on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his family.
He was born on October 1, 1943 in Watauga County, North Carolina, a son of the late Clyde and Dollie Townsend Eggers.
Denver was a member of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Banner Elk, North Carolina
He loved to travel and spend time with his family, especially his granddaughters. He also enjoyed antique cars.
He will be greatly missed by his family and the community.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers; Hoover Eggers and Junior Eggers.
Denver leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 58 years, Faye Eggers; two sons, Denver (DL) Lee Eggers, Jr. of Banner Elk, NC, and Dexter Eggers and wife Debbie of N. Cove, NC; and two granddaughters, Kaitlyn Eggers of Candler NC, and Rose Eggers of Banner Elk, NC; .
Services for Denver Eggers were held at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 7, 2021 at the Grandfather Chapel of Reins-Sturdivant with Pastor Mark Hisey and Robert Collins officiating.
The family received friends beginning at 12:30 p.m. until the service hour.
Interment was at the Matney Liberty Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers were be Dean Fields, Travis Pittillo, Robbie Eller, Travis Townsand, David Clark, Dale Coffey, Charlie Townsand and Bob Hilton
Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the State’s COVID guidelines. All guests attending the visitation and service must bring and wear a mask.
In lieu of flowers the family ask you make donations to Kindred at Home Health and Hospice.
