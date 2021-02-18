Debra Jean Clark Benfield, 64, of Newland, N.C., passed away on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at her home.
Born on October 16, 1956 in Avery County, she was the daughter of the late Harvey Sandy and Marie Hughes Clark.
Debra worked as a RN for Life Care for decades. She loved her family. She also liked to ski and travel when she had the chance. She was most memorable for her sense of humor.
Left to cherish her memories are her husband, Phillip Franklin of the home; daughters, Cassie Franklin and Melissa Eggena and husband Jon; stepchildren, Ashley Franklin and husband Angel Menendez and Kalum Franklin and wife Carney; her grandchildren, Jada Jeronimo, Olivia Eggena, Xzavier Jeronimo, Ezra Franklin, Jeffrey Franklin and Benjamin Franklin, many aunts, nieces and nephews and many friends she loved even though she did not get to see or speak to them in the past few years.
A private family Memorial Service is planned at a later date.
