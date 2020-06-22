S. Dawn Dellinger, retired school teacher, mentor and friend who touched so many lives in Avery County, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at her residence.
She was born on August 19, 1953, in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Tom Dellinger and the late Mary Belle Pittman Dellinger.
Dawn, also known as “Mama D” was a loving and kind woman who always made those around her feel welcome and important. She retired from the Avery County School System after many years. During her retirement she worked part-time on Grandfather Mountain. She loved being with her family and friends, especially camping. You could always count on Dawn for a hug and a kind word. She was a lifelong Republican and had served as Chair of the Avery County Republican Party. She served as a coach for Basketball and Volleyball in Avery County for many years. Dawn enjoyed her time at Crossnore Presbyterian Church, where she had attended with her mother.
Dawn leaves behind to cherish her memory her Husband of 29 years: Eddie Johnson of Newland, NC; Son: Chandler (Casey Phillips) Johnson of Marion, NC; Daughter: Taylor (Matt Belcher) Johnson of Johnson City, Tenn; Sister: Deborah (Dennis Hedrick) Dellinger of St. Augustine, Fla.; Brother: Tommy (Michelle) Dellinger of Crossnore, NC; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family will be having a drive-thru visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home. As guests arrive at 4 p.m. you will enter the West parking lot entrance (Old Lowe’s Side), where you will be directed for the route to follow. All visitors will please remain in their vehicles as they pass by the family. A private family service will follow on Friday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Yellow Mountain Enterprises.
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Dellinger family by clicking to www.rsfh.net.
The care of Dawn and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.
