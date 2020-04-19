On the morning of Wednesday, April 15, 2020, Mr. David Sigmon, age 85, of Marion, passed away at Mission Hospital McDowell. The son of the late James Eli Sigmon and Essie Harvey Sigmon, he was born in McDowell County on Nov. 24, 1934.
A loving husband, father and grandfather, David retired from Pittman Trucking Company after many years of faithful service. David also worked with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office and Marion Police Department.
In addition to his parents, David is preceded in death by his first Wife: Iva June Randolph Sigmon; and his Son: James T. Sigmon.
Left to cherish his memories are his beloved Wife: Violet Gillespie Sigmon; three Children: Brenda Buchanan (Mike), Jerry Sigmon (Teresa), and Darryl Sigmon (Gloria); and two Brothers: Bill Sigmon and Ray Sigmon. He also leaves behind 13 grandchildren, and 20 great grandchildren.
A private graveside service was held at McDowell Memorial Park at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 18, 2020, where he will be laid to rest beside his first wife, Iva.
