David Rash, 56 of Greensboro, N.C., was born May 8, 1965, and he passed away peacefully on May 16, 2021 at Moses Cone Hospital.
David returned to North Carolina after living and working in Naples Florida for over 30 years. David was an employee of Landmark Builders, Inc. since September 2019 as a job superintendent.
David was preceded in death by his father, Lester J. Rash.
David leaves behind to cherish his memory his sons, Magnus and Amadeus; his two step-daughters, Megan Heinen and Celeste Benson (Schuler); his mother, Delores Church Rash; sisters, Jennifer Haymore (Michael) and Susan Rash; nieces, Lauren Haymore, and Jessica Hughes Crawford; nephews, Joshua Currie and Kevin Currie; great-niece, Alyssa Hughes; uncle, Bob Church of Newland, North Carolina and numerous cousins.
David was a dedicated father to his sons and step-daughters.
A graveside service for David Rash was held on Friday, May 21, 2021 in the Newland Cemetery.
