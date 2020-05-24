David "Paul" Clark, 85, of Blowing Rock, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem, NC.
He was born on Dec. 31, 1934, in Avery County to the late Dewey and Katie (Hicks) Clark. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five Brothers: Roy E. Clark, Harry Clark, Hubert Clark, Jule Clark, and Andy Clark.
Paul was a loving husband and father. He was a hard worker and enjoyed hunting and fishing in his free time. Paul also loved to watch his westerns with his dog on his lap.
Paul is survived by his loving Wife: Vera Clark of the home; one Daughter: Tammy Clark of Blowing Rock; two beloved Dogs: Max and Abe; and numerous Nieces, Nephews and Cousins.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home, Newland, NC.
Funeral services will be held at noon on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home, Newland, NC, with Preacher Carl Osborne officiating.
Burial will take place in the Stomping Yard Cemetery following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to New Hopewell Baptist Church, 5086 Edgemont Road, Collettsville, NC 28611.
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Clark family by clicking to www.rsfh.net.
The care of Paul and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.
