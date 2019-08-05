On Thursday July 11, 2019, David Clifton Braswell Sr., loving father of four children, passed away at the age of 70.
David was born in Banner Elk, N.C. on Dec. 10, 1948, to Hugh and Ella Braswell. He was owner and operator of Braswell Well Drilling in Newland. He also served as Commissioner of Avery County Airport.
David always knew he would help his father in the well drilling business, and later on work and operate it with success that his mother and father where always very proud of.
His loves were his family, flying, collecting guns and model trains. David was respected by all that knew him for his integrity, kindness, loving spirit and giving of his time and resources.
David was preceded in death by his Mother: Ella, Father: Hugh and Brother: Rabon. He is survived by his four Children: Caroline (Lance) Jones, David “Clifton” Braswell Jr., Alison (Tom) Murphy and Chad (Brenda) Braswell; Grandchildren: Savannah Jones, Serenna Jones, David Clifton Braswell III, Kyler Braswell, Cash Murphy and Max Murphy; Great Granddaughter: Mya Braswell; Sister in Law: Ivette Braswell; Brother: Huey (Wanda) Braswell; Sisters: Anita (Lawrence) Jones and Jean (Robert) Brown; his nieces and nephews.
A Celebration service will be held at Sugar Mtn. Baptist Church at 2 p.m. on Saturday Aug. 10, with a gathering after the service of family and friends, food and the sharing of memories and wonderful times shared with our beloved David.
In lieu of flowers please make any monetary donations to Sugar Mtn. Baptist Church and Medi Home Hospice.
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Braswell family by clicking to www.rsfh.net.
