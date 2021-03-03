David Blalock Harrison, 78, of Linville, North Carolina passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021 at the Cannon Memorial Hospital in Linville, N.C.
He was born on April 8, 1942 in Pinellas County, Fla., a son of the late Dr. Charles Elbert Harrison and the late Mary Blalock Harrison. He received degrees at the University of Florida and Florida State University.
Mr. Harrison spent much of his career in the field of architecture, designing and refurbishing many homes and businesses in the St. Petersburg, Fla. area. He also taught design at Converse College, Western Carolina University, the University of Washington, the University of Kentucky, and most recently at Appalachian State University.
His warm personality, quick wit, and winning smile endeared him to everyone lucky enough to cross his path. He will especially be remembered for the bold-patterned socks he loved to wear.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Lewis Harrison; and father, Charles Elbert Harrison.
David leaves behind to cherish his memory his friend and caregiver, David Gammon of Linville, NC; two brothers, Dr. Charles (Betty) Harrison, Jr. of Atlanta, GA, Dr. John (Carolyn) Harrison of St. Petersburg, Fla., and a host of nieces and nephews.
Graveside services for David B. Harrison will be held on at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 12, 2021 in the Woodlawn Cemetery, 6578 James E Holshouser Jr. Hwy., Blowing Rock, NC 28605. Family, friends and pallbearers will meet at the cemetery at 10:45 a.m. The Rev. David Hobson will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Avery County Humane Society PO Box 1213 Newland, NC 28657.
