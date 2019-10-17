Dave Hofman, age 57, of Newland, NC passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at his home.
He was born on Oct. 11, 1962, in Hollywood, Fla., a son of the late William Hofman and the late Judith Rehard Hofman.
Dave was a member of Fletcher Presbyterian Church. He enjoyed fishing and all kinds of sports. He enjoyed Antiques. He enjoyed listening to classic rock and enjoyed spending time with his dog Meko, but most importantly he enjoyed spending time with his family who he loved dearly.
David leaves behind to cherish his memory his Wife of 28 years: Lucinete Sousa Hofman of Newland, NC; Daughter: Chelsy Hofman of Newland, NC; Son: Kyle Hofman of Newland, NC; Brother: Bill and his wife Gelenia Hofman of Fla.; Niece: Maria and her husband Crawford Haskell Hofman of Montezuma, NC; and Yasiri Perez and family.
A Funeral Service for Dave Hofman will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Fletcher Presbyterian Church, with Pastor Roger Wise officiating.
Interment will follow in Fletcher Presbyterian Church Cemetery up on the hill behind the church.
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Hofman family by clicking to www.rsfh.net
The care of Dave and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.
