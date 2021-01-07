Danny Lane Pritchard, 67, of Elk Park, North Carolina left this world late on Friday, December 25, 2020 at Watauga Medical Center in Boone, NC after a long battle with leukemia and other major illnesses for the last 10 years.
He was born on April 19, 1953 in Avery County, North Carolina, a son of Nicola Turbyfill Pritchard of Elk Park and the late Harold Pritchard.
Danny had worked on his last job, building dollar stores across the southeast. He was a hardworking man who found his peace with farm animals or working the land. He was a very faithful friend and mighty protective of his friends and family.
He was very giving to those less fortunate and would literally give the shirt off his back, or the shoes on his feet, it has been said, he literally did that more than a few times.
Although he was not well for the last decade, he was always there for his ailing mother right up until the end.
In addition to his mother, Danny leaves behind to cherish his memory his daughter, Brittany (Kevin) Pritchard of Johnson City, TN; son, Daniel Pritchard of Elk Park, NC; sister, Vera (Louis) Buck of Elk Park, NC; brother, Steven Pritchard of Banner Elk , NC; grandchildren, Kelise, Kymiah and Kyzere of Johnson City, TN; nephews, Toby (April) Pritchard of Banner Elk, Jordan (Destiny) Buck of Roan Mtn., TN, Logan (Jessica) Buck of Roan Mtn., TN; great niece, Kendall Buck; great nephews, Lucas Buck and Karson Arnett; Special Nurse, Regina Rhodes; and best friend, Billy Doyle.
A celebration of Danny's life will be held late in the Spring.
