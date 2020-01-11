Dan Perry, 67, died Saturday, Jan. 4. He is survived by his two Sons: Daniel and Jacob. A celebration of his life will be held at the lodge at Camp Broadstone at 1 p.m. on Feb. 1. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Carolina Climbers’ Coalition in Dan’s honor.
