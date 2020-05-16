Dallas Eugene Banner, age 86, of Newland, NC passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at his residence in Newland.
He was born on Nov. 12, 1933, in Avery County, NC, a son of the late Pleze Banner, Sr. and the late Carmel Kincaid Banner.
A shrubberyman most of his life, Dallas enjoyed working on his Volkswagen Beetle, was a member of the Volkswagen Beetle Club and enjoyed rabbit hunting. He was a member and Elder of the Forest Home Community Church.
In addition to his parents,he was preceded in death by an infant Sister: Louise Banner; Brothers: Clarence, David and Sam Banner; and a Son-in-law: Lee Holtsclaw.
A wonderful and loving husband and father who was passionate about his family, Dallas leaves behind to cherish his memory his Wife of 64 years: Pansy Pyatte Banner of Newland, NC; Daughters: Christine Vance of Newland, Cheryl Ann Holtsclaw of Minneapolis; Sons: Michael (Barbara) Banner of Marion, Kenneth (Lora) Banner of Stanley, Stephen (Pam) Banner of Marion; Sister: Dorothy (Mack) Parlier of Old Beech Mountain; Brothers: Pleze Banner, Jr. of Newland, Don (Doris) Banner of Maiden, Gary (Donna) Banner of Newland; 13 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.
Due to health concerns, the family will be having a drive-thru visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home. A private family service will follow in the funeral home chapel, with Pastor Poncho Guichard officiating. As guests arrive at 2 p.m. you will enter the West parking lot entrance (Old Lowes side), where you will be directed for the route to follow. All visitors will please remain in their vehicles as they pass by the family.
Pallbearers will be: Kyle Holtsclaw, Ben Holtsclaw, Trevor Vance, Elijah Holtsclaw, Noah Holtsclaw, Hunter Banner, Stephen Banner and Zak Peters. Honorary Pallbearer is Deacon Holtsclaw.
The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to the nurses and staff of Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care and to the staff of Medi Home Care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care or to the Forest Home Community Church.
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Banner family by clicking to www.rsfh.net.
The care of Dallas and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.
