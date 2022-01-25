Dallas Ernest Brown, 74, of Elk Park, North Carolina went home to be with the Lord on Monday, January 24, 2022 at his residence.
Dallas was born on May 10, 1947 in Avery County, North Carolina, a son of the late Nath Brown and the late Edith Hicks Brown.
Dallas retired as a Technician for Waste Water Treatment and had attended the Browns Memorial Holiness Church. He loved spending time with his family and playing and listening to gospel bluegrass music. He enjoyed fishing and gardening, but tinkering was his favorite hobby.
He was preceded in death by his father, Nath Brown; mother, Edith Brown; brother, Basil Brown.
Dallas leaves behind to cherish his memory wife, Debbie Church Brown; four daughters, Sherry (Mack) Powers of Lansing, NC, Shelia (Buzz) Ollis of Banner Elk, NC, Mary Clark of Newland, NC, Shannon (Jody) Puckett of Banner Elk, NC; son, Dallas (Katy) Brown II of Elk Park, NC; sister, Wanda (Richard) Clark of Elk Park, NC; brother, Bert Holtsclaw of Summerville, SC; grandchildren, Brandy, Amber, Britney, Daniel, Makayla, Macy, Madison, Brody; great grandchildren, Ayden, Caleigh, Jayden, Wyatt and Scarlett.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening, January 26, 2022 starting at 5 p.m. at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home. A service to celebrate his life will begin at 6 p.m. in the Grandfather Chapel of Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with Pastor James Hicks and Pastor Joseph Clawson officiating.
The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to their "Angels". the nurses and staff of Hospice of the Blue Ridge for the wonderful and loving care they provided to Dallas.
