Cornelius Reginald “Reg” Gray Pfaff, 72, went to be with the Lord on Jan. 3, 2020. He was born to the late Walter Gray Pfaff and Mary Frances Hayes Pfaff on June 28, 1947, in Winston-Salem, NC.
Reg is survived by his Sister: Mildred Louise Pfaff Mustin and her husband, Rusty; his Brother: William Luther Pfaff; his former Wife, Jane Stroupe Pfaff Ballard and her husband, Ruddie Ballard. Reg and Jane have an extensive lineage, including their daughter, Mary Lee Pfaff Chapman, and her family, husband Russell Paul Chapman, children Benjamin Gray, Emilee Frances, Daniel Gray, Marlow Chapman, and Joshua Chapman; and their son Jeffrey Gray Pfaff, and his family, wife, Michelle Lee Pfaff, children, Victoria Lee and Nicholas Gray. His life was filled with so many special people, including his many cousins, uncles, aunts, friends, his former wife, Tammy Costner Pfaff and her son, Joshua Arl Costner, wife Lacey, and children, Libby and Jakob.
Reg was a straightforward and headstrong man. He knew exactly what he liked, and even more so what he didn’t like. He loved good food, old cars, nice hats, good music, a wide range of TV shows and the NC mountains. But above all else, he loved his family. Those who came across him know that he had a remarkably quick wit and how his jokes could light up a room.
He was an entrepreneur all of his life, from selling newspapers, shining shoes and training horses throughout his youth to building a successful manufacturing company, MACFAB Company, Incorporated out of his own backyard at the age of 35. Reg was most at peace when he was in the NC mountains playing golf with his friends and family. One of his greatest golf memories was scoring a hole-in-one on the No. 8 hole at Mountain Glen Golf Course in Newland, NC where he was a member for many years. Apart from golf, he was a master of trivia. His interests included the birthplaces and ages of famous celebrities, sports, history, and geography. He also really loved traveling and during his final years, although he was unable to travel himself, he researched and developed a list of places that he wanted to see or see again. At the top of that list was Tucson, Ariz. In memory of Reg, we would like you to keep his spirit of adventure and his drive for what was important to him alive in your own lives.
A celebration of Reg’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Rocky Mount United Methodist Church in Mooresville, NC. A gathering of friends and family will be held immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to one of Reg’s favorite charities in memory of him. These include the American Heart Association, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, Wounded Warrior Project, and Spirit Ride.
Condolences may be offered by clicking to www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com.
