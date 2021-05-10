Colleen Mildred Pittman, age 95, of Newland, N.C., went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 2nd, 2021 at The Life Care Center in Banner Elk.
A native of Avery County, she was a daughter of the late Wesley and Cora Franklin Johnson. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Earl Pittman, and siblings, Ivalee Garland, Gene Johnson, Regina Forbes, Gaither Johnson, Cecil Johnson, Ann Reynolds and Nettie Lou Hyder.
Colleen loved working at the Shady Lawn Restaurant, where she enjoyed talking with and serving her customers. She never met a stranger and was always cheerful and full of life. People would drive for miles just to eat her magnificent cooking. Colleen also enjoyed traveling and was still driving at the young age of 93.
Surviving are several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. To send online condolences, please visit our website at www.yanceyfuneralservice.com.