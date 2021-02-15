Colin Keith Johnson, 66, of Roan Mountain, Tennessee went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, February 12, 2021 from the Johnson City Medical Center.
Keith had been fighting a long battle with chronic COPD and is now finally at peace. Keith was born in Elizabethton, Tennessee to the late Harold and Berniece Storie Johnson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by several aunts and uncles.
Keith was a supervisor in the millwright business before retiring due to a disability. He was a Mason at the Roan Mountain Tennessee Lodge and was of the Baptist faith. He loved his family dearly! He lived for his family and being with them was his greatest joy.
Those left to cherish his wonderful memories include his wife of 25 years, Dori Johnson, of the home; three daughters, Adrianna Johnson, of the home, Nikki Carrow Etter and husband Billy, of Elizabethton and Jessi Carrow Parmenter and husband Smokey, also of Elizabethton; six grandchildren, Rylee, Kaelyn, Kambree and Kycen Parmenter and Parker and Eli Etter; several aunts and uncles including two special aunts, Carolyn Boggs, Freida McKinney and a special uncle, Jerry Storie; and several cousins, including a special cousin that was like a sister, Gail Storie McClure.
A service to celebrate the life of Keith Johnson will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 in the Rhododendron Chapel of Tetrick Funeral Home, Roan Mountain with Pastor Richard Stout and Pastor Gary Roe, officiating. Music will be provided by Gail McClure, Tabitha Campbell, Kenny Storie, Preston Benfield and Angie Hubbard. The family will receive friends from 11: a.m. until 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel, prior to the service on Wednesday.
The graveside service will follow in the Cook Cemetery (Old Beech Mountain Road, Elk Park, NC). Music at the graveside service will be provided by Mountain Rose. Active pallbearers will be Adam Storie, Kenny Storie, Steve Storie, Arcos McKinney, David Johnson and Lee Benfield. Honorary pallbearers will be Claburn Johnson, Jim Boone, Steve Boone, Mike Boone, Larry Boone, Herman Boone and Jeff Boone, Larry Stidhom, Terry Radford, Wayne Hughes, Terry Denton, Arland Henson, Mike Gouge, Floyd Jones, Grady Hill, Ricky Heaton, V.J. Storie and Steve Tipton.
Our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the State’s COVID guidelines. We also ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to please bring and wear a mask and practice social distancing.
